Dozens of police and paramedics rush to the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Manukau where Daniel Eliu was shot dead. Video / NZ Herald

A murder defendant accused of fatally gunning down Mongrel Mob boss Daniel Eliu in front of a South Auckland church in the days leading up to Christmas has lost a months-long battle to keep his name secret.

The Court of Appeal issued a judgment today allowing Daniel Tahitahi’s name to be published, six months after Justice Edwin Wylie in the High Court at Auckland denied continued name suppression.

Tahitahi was arrested on December 29, 12 days after Eliu was allegedly ambushed and shot multiple times with a semi-automatic weapon while attending a Grace Foundation function at Papatoetoe Seventh-Day Adventist Community Church on Puhinui Rd, near Manukau City Centre.

Also known by the nickname Sa-Dan Notorious, Eliu had been boss of the Mongrel Mob’s “Notorious” chapter in Auckland. But the 46-year-old had also been involved for about six months with the Grace Foundation, a Christian-based intensive rehabilitation programme catering to those “truly on the margins of New Zealand society” who are seeking to put their criminal pasts behind them.

Mongrel Mob member Daniel Eliu was shot dead in Manukau.

The group, which holds such events each Saturday, was waiting outside the church about 10am for a Christmas meal when the shooting happened.

Tahitahi, who has pleaded not guilty to murder, was given interim name suppression at his first appearance. His lawyer suggested that revealing his identity would put his client at risk of gang retaliation.

During the March hearing, however, Justice Wylie cited the need for open justice and a lack of evidence that any new risk would arise from the publication of his name. His identity was already an open secret among members of the Mongrel Mob and at least one other gang, the judge noted. He also pointed to a police affidavit stating that gang members knew Tahitahi’s identity even before his arrest.

The reasons for today’s Court of Appeal decision cannot yet be published for legal reasons.

Thomas Tahitahi, accused of carrying out a hit on Mongrel Mob boss Daniel Eliu in December 2022, appears at the High Court at Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Tahitahi’s arrest late last year came one day after his raucous but non-violent funeral for Eliu, which included motorcycle revving, haka, barking and chants of “Sieg f***ing heil” as his casket was carried to his grave by patched Mongrel Mob members.

Eliu had been the subject of media attention multiple times before his death due to his own run-ins with the law.

He was convicted of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

His most high-profile crime, for which he was sentenced to 11 years in prison, involved a 2006 knife attack and revenge kidnapping of a man whom Eliu suspected had “narked” on a gang-affiliated friend of his — allegedly telling police about the friend’s possession of a loaded pistol.

Using a boxcutter, Eliu slashed the victim’s face from his jaw to his hairline, which the Court of Appeal would later describe as “a particularly bad crime of its kind”.

Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.







