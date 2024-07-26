Advertisement
Meth, firearms seized in Kaikoura police raid; duo arrested

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
A large cache of firearms and illegal drugs has been discovered in a police raid in Kaikoura.

A man and woman from Kaikoura are due to appear in Blenheim District Court tomorrow on multiple charges of supplying illicit drugs.

The 43-year-old man was arrested on Friday morning as he attempted to drive home after being in the North Island for a trip police believe was made to restock the pair’s supply of methamphetamine.

A search of his vehicle found about 85 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of cocaine, and other items consistent with equipment used in the supply of controlled drugs.

The Tasman Organised Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a Kaikoura address and found further evidence of dealing in illicit drugs, including 500g of dried cannabis plant, four firearms, ammunition, and several items of gang-related clothing.

“Though the quantity of drugs may not be considered large on a national scale, the pair have been dealing this amount on a regular basis, supplying to people in the small Kaikoura community and causing social harm,” Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye says.

“We are committed to holding offenders to account and delivering on our intent to the community safe.”

The man and a 44-year-old woman were charged on Friday with supplying methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine for supply and possession of cannabis for supply.

“We will continue to target those who supply these drugs, which have the potential to cause extreme damage in our community, and we ask members of the public who know those supplying the drug to contact us,” police said.

