Meth, firearms seized in Kaikoura police raid; duo arrested

A large cache of firearms and illegal drugs has been discovered in a police raid in Kaikoura.

A man and woman from Kaikoura are due to appear in Blenheim District Court tomorrow on multiple charges of supplying illicit drugs.

The 43-year-old man was arrested on Friday morning as he attempted to drive home after being in the North Island for a trip police believe was made to restock the pair’s supply of methamphetamine.

A search of his vehicle found about 85 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of cocaine, and other items consistent with equipment used in the supply of controlled drugs.

The Tasman Organised Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a Kaikoura address and found further evidence of dealing in illicit drugs, including 500g of dried cannabis plant, four firearms, ammunition, and several items of gang-related clothing.