Beside his bed was a paper bag containing 160 grams of cannabis packaged into ziplock bags. Two glass vials containing a fantasy-type drug were found on the bedside table.

Sentencing Judge Peter Hobbs said the Crown accepted the offending was driven by Willis’ desire to feed his methamphetamine addiction, but the presence of cash and other items suggested there was a commercial element to it.

The Crown suggested a starting point of between 2.5 and three years’ imprisonment, but Crown prosecutor Jessica MacPherson acknowledged a sentence of home detention was appropriate in this case.

Willis’ lawyer Kevin Smith suggested a starting point of two years in prison, noting the considerable efforts Willis had made to deal with his drug addiction, including six months of clean drug tests.

Smith said Red Door Recovery, in court to support Willis, described him as the best client they’d ever had, having never missed a meeting.

He added that if his client was sentenced to home detention, he would continue to attend their weekly meetings by cellphone.

Judge Hobbs noted Willis had a number of previous convictions for similar offending. His drug use arose from some difficult personal circumstances.

He said Willis had expressed considerable remorse and wanted to be a better role model for his son, who was also in court to support him.

The judge said having read all the material before him, Willis was entitled to credit for the efforts he’d made to rehabilitate himself.

Judge Hobbs said home detention was appropriate, even though the 51-year-old had received a similar sentence in the past.

“My impression is that you are genuinely remorseful and you are making genuine efforts to deal with your addiction. My impression is that you do want to change and be a better role model as you have indicated and the letters I have read attest to that.

“I tend to agree that sending you to prison now, at this juncture, would be a backwards step for you.”

But the Judge Hobbs warned if Willis continued to reoffend his chances of being sent to prison were high.

Willis was convicted on the charges and sentenced to seven months home detention. He was also ordered not to possess or consume alcohol or drugs, attend an alcohol and drug assessment and any counselling and rehabilitation programmes as directed by his probation officer.

Judge Hobbs also ordered the forfeiture of the cash and the destruction of the drugs and ammunition.

Catherine Hutton is an Open Justice reporter, based in Wellington. She has worked as a journalist for 20 years, including at the Waikato Times and RNZ. Most recently she was working as a media advisor at the Ministry of Justice.












