A woman is facing driving charges in the Manukau District Court following an incident at a Manukau mall on Sunday that left four people in hospital. Photo / NZME

A woman is facing driving charges in the Manukau District Court following an incident at a Manukau mall on Sunday that left four people in hospital. Photo / NZME

A woman charged following an incident in which several people were injured at an Auckland mall will spend tonight in custody.

The woman's name and all identifying details were suppressed when she appeared in the Manukau District Court this afternoon charged with careless driving causing harm.

She was emotional as a community magistrate remanded her in custody until tomorrow.

Five pedestrians were injured at Westfield Manukau in South Auckland on Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses described seeing a car go through three steel bollards on Amersham Way on its way into the covered car park.

One of the pedestrians was critically injured and another three were taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition. A fifth suffered moderate injuries and was treated at the scene.

A woman who witnessed the aftermath of the incident said she joined other shoppers in rushing to the aid of the injured after hearing a "big bang" at 1pm.

She said the sound of the impact was so loud she initially thought a truck must have slammed into the low ceiling of the car park.