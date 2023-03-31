Te Karawene Atutolu appeared today in the Wellington District Court for sentencing. Photo / Hazel Osborne

Warning: Content relating to rape and sexual harm in this article may be distressing to readers.

Their final year of study for a group of Wellington flatmates was meant to be a time of excitement and anticipation for the future – until Te Karawene Atutolu broke into their Aro Valley house and raped one of the students.

“We will never be the same and it will take years for us to feel safe in our own space again without the lingering idea you are behind our back,” said one victim, whose statement was read in the Wellington District Court.

On Friday, Atutolu, 21, was sentenced to five years and nine months’ imprisonment.

Around 4am one morning, Atutolu unlocked their door and watched them as they slept. He then went upstairs to a room where another young woman was asleep. Soon afterward, she woke and discovered him standing at the head of her bed.

But before he targeted the students’ flat, he crept through an unlocked window and into the Te Aro home of a 19-year-old woman in the early hours of April 21 last year.

He took jewellery from her room and watched her sleep.

At 3.10am she awoke to her alarm and saw Atutolu in her bedroom. She initially mistook him for her flatmate and called out to him.

He ran from her room and hid in a closet, attempting to hide his face, before he was challenged by the woman and told to leave.

Two nights later, Atutolu targeted the student flat, which was the home of eight young women.

He climbed a ladder and onto the deck before entering the flat through an open door.

A 19-year-old student was asleep on her bed, still in her party dress from birthday celebrations the evening before.

Atutolu began to rape her. When she woke, she ordered him to leave. He responded with “oh what” before fleeing from the property.

But the following night, he returned. This time his rape victim was asleep in a different room, which was locked, with her flatmate.

Around 4am, Atutolu unlocked their door and watched them as they slept. He then went upstairs to a room where another young woman was asleep. Soon afterwards, she woke and discovered him standing at the head of her bed.

Victim impact statements heard in court outlined the destructive impact of his behaviour.

The women previously described themselves as courageous and not afraid to “take up space”.

Now, one spoke of being scared to walk alone in the dark, and others said they were afraid to sleep alone.

Family members and neighbours would stay on the couch at the students’ flat, afraid Atutolu would return.

Some stayed in motels and hostels, or on friends’ couches, too afraid to return to the home they said was once “filled with laughter and light”.

Deadbolts, security cameras and new locks were installed at the students’ expense, which they described as a financial burden.

The trauma of what they had endured at the hands of Atutolu saw some of the young women lose their jobs and some of their relationships suffer. Many of their studies were also impacted.

The woman who was raped said the hardest part was telling her parents what had happened.

“To this day they are constantly worried about me.”

She said the impact of Atutolu’s actions was extensive and ongoing but she hoped her strength in speaking out would help to keep other women safe.

“I know I am strong enough to be a survivor but there are women out there who would not have survived you.”

After the incidents, the students tried to end their tenancy early. They ended up in the Tenancy Tribunal after their landlord fought against the group breaking their lease.

Defence lawyer Marty Robinson said his client understood there had been irreparable damage caused by his actions, and his victims will be living in fear.

Robinson said Atutolu had a difficult upbringing, surrounded by violence and gang affiliations. He has been a part of the Crips gang since the age of 13, while in state care.

Judge Peter Hobbs accepted Atutolu, who was also sentenced on burglary charges and using a stolen debit card, had experienced hardship in his life.

But he commended the young women for their bravery, especially the woman he raped, in speaking out against him.

“From what she has said it is apparent she is a brave and strong young woman and one can only hope that she finds a way through this incredibly traumatic event that you have caused and recovers to the greatest extent possible,” he said.

“You have destroyed their lives in significant ways and different ways that I’m sure will stay with them for a long time if not forever, one can only hope they too can find a way to recover as best they can.”