The Wellington Central Fire Station was targeted by arson last week. Photo / Patrick Reynolds

A man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a central Wellington fire station.

The 25-year-old is scheduled to appear in the Wellington District Court following a series of “suspicious” fires last week.

He’s facing charges of arson, wilful damage and aggravated robbery.

Police said the fires were set at the Central Fire Station on Oriental Parade and at two separate Roxburgh St addresses in the early hours of June 21.

