Peter Lui. Photo / Supplied

A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of Outlaws motorcycle club boss Peter Lui.

Lui, 63, died following an attack outside the gang's headquarters in Napier's Pandora industrial district on March 19, 2021.

Belmont Sonny Freed Eruiti Te Aonui-Tawhai, 23, appeared in the High Court at Napier on Tuesday and admitted murdering Lui, along with aggravated robbery and assault with a weapon.

He will be sentenced on August 29.

Details of what happened at the time Lui died were suppressed in advance of the trial of another person due to start on Monday.