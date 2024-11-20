During the sentencing, Judge Mika said having heard from the complainant, Robinson, and four eyewitnesses, he’d formed a view on what happened that fateful February evening this year.

He said it was clear that until earlier this year Robinson had been in a relationship with Rachel Metcalf. But as of February, she was in a relationship with Watson.

The judge said on the day of the fight, February 12, Robinson and Metcalf exchanged texts before she arrived at his house to get drugs. Watson went with her.

Inside the house, Robinson argued with Metcalf and told Watson to leave. The judge said matters escalated into a violent, physical fight with Watson and Robinson arming themselves with weapons.

Judge Mika said the altercation began inside the house before spilling outside. Robinson hit Watson a number of times with a stick, or a hockey stick.

The judge said both men “suffered fairly significant injuries”.

Watson stabbed Robinson with a knife in the shoulder and neck, and cut his finger. Watson’s own injuries included a cut and bruising to his thigh, and cuts to his shin and left arm.

Both men required medical attention, with Watson requiring surgery.

Judge Mika said the aggravating factors included the violence involved, with the fight beginning inside the house before continuing out on the front lawn. There was also the use of the knife by Watson to stab Robinson and the impact this had on the victim. Watson refused to leave the house.

Judge Mika adopted a starting point of 20 months’ jail, reducing that to 12 months after taking into account Watson’s guilty plea and Robinson’s conduct that day.

“The victim also used a weapon during this physical fight, and this resulted in serious injuries to Mr Watson, which required a number of surgeries,” he said.

With time served, it was likely Watson would be released from custody immediately.

Judge Mika imposed a number of release conditions, including that Watson attend any programme recommended by his probation officer, not to be intoxicated in public, and not to visit Robinson’s address or to contact him or his daughter.

Catherine Hutton is an Open Justice reporter, based in Wellington. She has worked as a journalist for 20 years, including at the Waikato Times and RNZ. Most recently she was working as a media adviser at the Ministry of Justice.