The six-part podcast series Mr Asia: A Forgotten History tells the inside story of New Zealand’s most infamous drug syndicate. In this bonus video episode, hosts John Daniell and Noelle McCarthy talk to Detective Superintendent Greg Williams, head of the National Organised Crime Group, about how the 1970s drug ring compares to today’s massive methamphetamine problem.
Organised crime groups have “enslaved” whole communities across New Zealand in their bid to make huge profits from methamphetamine, says the head of the police’s National Organised Crime Group.
Detective Superintendent Greg Williams told John Daniell and Noelle McCarthy, hosts of Mr Asia: A Forgotten History, that over the last decade transnational crime groups and local gangs had deliberately spread meth addiction far wider than the leaders of the infamous 1970s heroin syndicate could have imagined.
“They were handing it out free to people, and you saw that rapid addiction, right across communities... to the extent now that it’s everywhere.