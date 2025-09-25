Advertisement
Friend’s mum says girl turned up after fleeing Whangārei Oranga Tamariki caregivers

Shannon Pitman
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The girl ran away from her caregivers after an alleged altercation over a mobile phone. Photo / 123rf

WARNING: This article discusses allegations of child abuse and may be upsetting to some readers.

On a chilly evening, a distressed young girl turned up unannounced at a friend’s home – cold, hungry and nursing a sore arm.

Her arrival sparked a police investigation that has led to a child

