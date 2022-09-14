This illegal rubbish fire on June 3, 2020, has cost former Whangārei Mayor Stan Semenoff $15,000. Photo / NZME

Former Whangārei mayor Stan Semenoff has been fined $15,520 and refused a discharge without conviction for air pollution caused by a large illegal rubbish fire at one of his business properties two years ago.

Semenoff was sentenced today after being found guilty earlier this year by Environment Court Judge Prudence Steven after a defended hearing for two breaches of the Resource Management Act.

The charges related to a fire on June 3, 2020, at an industrial site owned by Semenoff and the Northland Trustee on South End Ave, Raumanga.

One of the charges was for discharging or permitting the discharge of contaminants into the air from an industrial or trade premises by the burning of waste; the other was for discharging or permitting the discharge of contaminants into air by burning tyres in breach of a Resource Management national environmental standard.

Former Whangārei Mayor Stan Semenoff has been sentenced for air pollution caused by a large rubbish fire his staff lit. Photo / File.

Each is punishable by up to two years in jail or a $300,000 fine.

Semenoff was not charged directly for the fire, which was lit in his absence by another employee – one of two managing his business for him while he recovered from a stroke.

The issue at trial was whether Semenoff permitted the fire. Judge Stevens found he did due to his failure to inform staff of the Northland Regional Council rules for outdoor burning and to install any signage or put in place training, or other procedures to inform staff of the rules.

Semenoff placed too much reliance on his ability to be on the site at all times to oversee day-to-day activities – a "highly risky if not careless approach", especially given there were historical incidents of illegal burning at his sites, albeit not since 2014, the judge said.

Counsel Matthew Atkinson's application for Semenoff to be discharged was on the grounds a conviction would cause significant damage to his reputation and legacy in the community, which would be out of all proportion to the gravity of the offending.

Refusing to grant the application, Steven said that was not a consequence she could take into account – there would always be a stigma attached to conviction and the fear of it would always be felt most strongly by those with local standing.

She noted a conviction for RMA offending was for regulatory lapses and did not have overtones of dishonesty, immorality or violence.