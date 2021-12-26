Flat Bush homicide: One man dead, MP Mark Mitchell criticises uptick in gun violence

Armed police remain at the scene of the Flat Bush homicide well after a person was taken into custody on Sunday. Photo / Alex Burton

Armed police remain at the scene of the Flat Bush homicide well after a person was taken into custody on Sunday. Photo / Alex Burton

Gunshots shattered the silence of an Auckland surburban street as Christmas ticked over to Boxing Day; with the latest fatal shooting a further sign of escalating gun violence in the region.

"This is not something you expect in a residential area after a day of Christmas celebrations," Detective Inspector Fa'amanuia Va'aelua acknowledged of the shooting and AOS callout that resulted in a tense, hours-long standoff at a property on Bezar Place in Flat Bush lasting well past sunrise.

The latest incident came roughly 52 hours after a shooting at a Mt Roskill home resulted in the death of 23-year-old Brian James.

And DHB statistics recently obtained by the Herald show hospitals across Auckland have treated nearly 350 patients for gunshot wounds over the past five years. Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has said bloodshed is causing significant anxiety for Auckland residents.

"They are concerning," National MP Mark Mitchell told the Herald of Auckland's shootings in recent days. "Gun violence is the worst we've seen in this country, and it's definitely related to the increase in gang numbers and the firearms available to them."

The former police officer turned politician, who serves as the Opposition police spokesman, said he blames 501 deportees from Australia making gangs stronger in New Zealand at a time when he believed the political will for a crackdown has been weak.

There were about 40-50 officers at the Flat Bush scene on Boxing Day, including Armed Offenders Squad members. Photo / Dubby Henry

Kelvin Davis, the Government's on-call minister over the holiday weekend, referred questions to police.

Law enforcement officials were not available for comment yesterday.

In the latest incident, a 38-year-old man was taken into police custody yesterday around 8am upon emerging from the Flat Bush home, hours after the police negotiation team made contact with him.

Shortly thereafter, police found the body of another man inside the home.

Police received a 111 call from a resident about 1.15am, saying they could hear a person in distress at a nearby home, followed by gunshots.

"AOS took over about 2am - they had a variety of tools including rifles, handguns and chainsaws," said a nearby resident who awoke around 1.30am to the increasingly louder calls of a police negotiator trying to contact a man inside the home.

Police examine the scene on Sunday after a person was found dead in a Flat Bush home following a police stand-off. Photo / Alex Burton

"They were trying to get the guy out. They used ladders to reach the second floor and prised open a window."

Police acknowledged that AOS members entered through the window and brought out several people who were unharmed, including a child.

The witness said the AOS members on the ladder appeared to be communicating by hand signals to officers on the ground who in turn appeared to be trying to distract the suspect. About five people, including a woman who looked distraught, climbed out of the window around 4am and were quickly led away from the property, he said.

The witness praised the way police handled the situation.

"It's generally a quiet neighbourhood but as we've seen throughout Auckland it's obviously changing," he said. "It could be anywhere at any time that this could happen."

Only a few hours later, police identified Brian James as the person who died following the December 23 shooting at a Glass Rd residence in Mt Roskill.

Police have said James was shot dead around 9.30pm after two people entered the property and an altercation broke out. Two others were hospitalised with injuries, but police have said they are not life-threatening.

Police haven't yet found the people who fled the scene after the shooting, and a scene examination continued yesterday.

Barber shop owner Moe Ball posted this photo of Brian James to the shop's Facebook page as a memorial to his former coworker. Photo / Supplied

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police are still working to determine why the three people were targeted but it doesn't appear the shooter went there "by chance". He acknowledged police are looking into the possibility it was gang-related but so far, he said, there is no evidence to make a determination.

Household members are linked to the HFK gang, the Herald has been told.

Mitchell, who represents Whangaparāoa in Parliament, said the gun violence of late hasn't been restricted just to Auckland.

"I think gang members are bringing it everywhere," he said. "There are obviously hotspots - Auckland is probably one of them just by the population."

In part, he blamed those who have been deported from Australia due to criminal convictions, known as 501s, for introducing "a new level of violence, funding and organisation" to New Zealand in recent years.

Law enforcement officials and the Government have touted large-scale Operation Tauwhiro as having made a dent in gangs and gun violence.

There have been 865 arrests attributed to the operation as of September, along with the seizure of 987 firearms and nearly $5 million in cash.

But Mitchell's tepid evaluation of the operation is that it has amounted to a "modest success".

"Really, it's just operated on the fringes," he said, adding that he would like to see more resources thrown at the endeavour. "It's not made major inroads and that's why you continue to see [gun violence] on an almost daily basis."

He described a Covid-19 checkpoint in Northland earlier this month - where officers worked with iwi volunteers after Auckland's borders reopened - as an example of a "complete and utter waste of police resources" that could instead go to cracking down on crime.

"The political will is completely lacking," he said of tackling gangs.

But police have seen "excellent results" from Operation Tauwhiro, Assistant Commissioner Sandra Venables told the Herald last week, urging those in the community who are fed up to speak out and help serve as law enforcement's eyes and ears during investigations.

"Police has been very open this year around some of the behaviours from organised crime groups using firearms against one another and we also note significant arrests have been made in relation to these gang tensions," Venables said.

"Police have no tolerance for gun violence in our communities and I want to acknowledge the hard and determined work by police staff across Tāmaki Makaurau, and other regions, in investigating these sorts of incidents.

"There will be some individuals who know of people illegally in possession of firearms or that are engaging in this sort of behaviour. We encourage those people to report suspicious or illegal activity to police."