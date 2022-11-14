A man who delivered cannabis and methamphetamine to Invercargill Prison left his fingerprints all over the packaging. Photo / 123rf

A man who delivered cannabis and methamphetamine to Invercargill Prison left his fingerprints all over the packaging it was contained in.

Zackery William Hughes, 29, yesterday entered guilty pleas before Judge Duncan Harvey in the Invercargill District Court to charges of possession of cannabis, possession of methamphetamine and breach of the Corrections Act on May 1 this year.

Originally Hughes had been charged with possession of both drugs for supply but the charges were amended by Sergeant Penny Stratford before guilty pleas were entered yesterday.

The police summary of facts says a package sealed in black insulation tape was found by a Department of Corrections officer on the grass inside the prison grounds on May 1.

“Later the packages were opened and inside the two packages were several individually sealed items.

Included within the package were 0.8g of methamphetamine, 48g of cannabis, nine packets of tobacco and papers, four lighters, a $5 note and two pieces of gum.

Cannabis was inside an M&M cylindrical container and had also been mixed with some of the tobacco.

When police forensically examined the package and its contents, Hughes’ fingerprints were located on several items.

“When the defendant was spoken to by police, the defendant was co-operative and admitted packaging the contraband items, including the cannabis.”

He admitted delivering the package, but denied any knowledge of the methamphetamine, the summary says.

“In explanation for his actions, the defendant stated that he felt pressured to throw the contraband items, including the cannabis, into the prison grounds for an associate.”

The street value of cannabis is $350 for 28g and $80 for 0.1g of methamphetamine.

However, the value of contraband in the prison would be significantly higher, the summary says.

His counsel Sonia Vidal said it was probably because of Hughes’ co-operation with the police they had agreed to amend the charges.

Judge Harvey said Hughes was extremely fortunate police had decided to charge him the way they did.

“If someone had told me that I would be dealing with someone who took drugs into prison by way of fine, I would have laughed at them.

“You’ve been given a very real chance here, Mr Hughes. I do hope you don’t blow it.”

Judge Harvey sentenced Hughes to 12 months’ supervision, fined him $800 and ordered him to pay court costs of $130.



