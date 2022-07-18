A man was set to make his first appearance in Auckland District Court today on two counts of attempted murder. Photo / NZME

A 26-year-old Auckland man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, nearly six months after a serious crash in Epsom.

The Hillsborough resident was set to make his first appearance today in Auckland District Court for the charges, which could each result in sentences of up to 14 years' prison if he is convicted.

A police spokesperson said emergency responders were called to a crash on Manukau Rd at about 2.05pm on January 25 this year.

"Two people were subsequently transported to Auckland Hospital with serious injuries," the spokesperson said today.

Police declined to comment further because the case is now before the court.

Each of the two counts of attempted murder relate to different women.

The case will now be transferred to the High Court at Auckland, where the man is set to appear on August 3.