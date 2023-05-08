A large window was smashed at the Jumbo Dairy and two 16-year-olds allegedly went in to the store to steal vapes. Photo / Otago Daily Times

Dunedin police are dismayed and disappointed at the level of abuse directed at officers by 15 and 16-year-old school pupils, while two teens were being arrested for breaking into a North Dunedin dairy.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a large group of youths congregated outside the North Dunedin Police Station on North Rd about 1am on Sunday.

He said a large window was smashed at the Jumbo Dairy across the road, and two 16-year-olds allegedly went in to the store to steal vapes.

‘’They were seen by police, opposite the dairy. One of them was identified and arrested at the time.’’

About the same time, there was another large group of youths leaving a party further down the street.

‘’They’ve smashed up a bus shelter on North Rd and have been hanging around as a result of police dealing with the two kids who stole from the Jumbo Dairy.

‘’Their friends have come to their assistance. They’ve been intoxicated and abusive towards police.’’

Snr Sgt Bond said the youths interfered with the arrest of their friend by obstructing police and pushing officers.

‘’As a result, pepper spray was used on one youth, and a number of others were detained and taken home due to their ages and the time of the night.

‘’Two 16-year-olds were detained and referred to Youth Aid for the theft or burglary of the dairy.’’

He said the behaviour of the teens was disappointing on several levels.

‘’They were intoxicated, which is issue number one. They’ve got to be supervised by their parents, to drink.

‘’Then you’ve got two of them smashing a window to steal from a dairy — that’s of concern.

‘’And then you’ve got the friends — probably due to their level of intoxication — have come to the aid of their friends. So that’s also of concern.

‘’They’ve got to understand that we’re doing our job, which is dealing with the people who have broken into the dairy and stealing stuff.

‘’And yes, they may have an issue with that, but they should have more of an issue with their friends who have decided to steal.

‘’We’re disappointed with their overall behaviour — their behaviour at the bus stop, damaging public property and their behaviour when we were dealing with their friends that have been arrested.’’