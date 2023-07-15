Dunedin man slashed woman’s face

A Dunedin man who slashed a woman’s face with a knife has said history is repeating itself, as his actions mirror his father’s. Photo / George Heard

A Dunedin man who slashed a woman’s face with a knife has said history is repeating itself, as his actions mirror his father’s. Photo / George Heard

A Dunedin man who slashed a woman’s face with a knife has said history is repeating itself, as his actions mirror his father’s.

Clinton Norman Wallace (49) showed insight into his offending when he appeared in the Dunedin District Court for sentencing on Thursday, on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Counsel John Westgate revealed a comment from Wallace: “in some ways I feel like my father should be standing here”.

“He grew up in a house where his father responded to his mother, even just looking at another man, with his fists,” he said.

“He knows what his father did, and what he has done, is wrong.”

On February 13, Wallace and a female associate were at a private residence when an argument broke out.

The defendant had been drinking in the lounge while the woman was lying down in the bedroom.

As the argument intensified, Wallace picked up a fishing knife and swore at the woman.

“You said you would stab her and kill her,” Judge David Robinson said.

The defendant struck out with the knife and the woman immediately felt blood trickle down her face, the court heard. The woman believed she had been punched when Wallace slashed again.

The victim suffered a 4cm cut to the side of her head — but Wallace would not allow her to seek medical treatment.

The next day, she went to a friend’s house and was taken to hospital.

As a result of the attack, the woman suffered significant trauma and had nightmares of people stabbing her, the court heard.

“She simply doesn’t trust you and is afraid of you,” Judge Robinson said.

“You say your intention was to threaten her rather than injure her, yet the summary of facts you agreed to specifically alleges an intent to injure”.

Wallace had a history of serious violence but there were significant gaps in his offending — punctuated with short jail terms.

“You are not so dominated by your upbringing that offending is inevitable,” the judge said.

“You are capable of living a violence-free life.”

The man was determined to “stop the cycle of violence” and had contacted various rehabilitative organisations while on remand.

Wallace was sentenced to two years’ jail and was not permitted leave to apply for home detention due to the violent nature of the attack.