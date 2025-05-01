Lok Fung Lorrence Li, 27, is on trial in the High Court at Auckland, accused of the double murder in November 2023 of Ellerslie residents Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok, 66, and his wife Mei Han Chong, 67. Photo / Michael Craig

He also denied taking part in a months-long, failed conspiracy to murder his former landlord, who is expected to give evidence later in the six-week trial.

“I wasn’t even able to walk – how can I kill people?” Li allegedly said when police arrived at his address days after the killings, as he allegedly prepared to hastily leave the country via a flight to Hong Kong. “I did not do it!”

But prosecutor Harrison Bell said CCTV footage, messages between the two suspects and phone location data tell a different story.

“They were in that home [where the couple lived] for over two hours,” Bell said. “They cleaned the scene.”

During that time, he said, Kwok was shot in the head with an air pistol about five times and suffered a series of fatal stab wounds. Chong, he said, died from blunt force trauma at the same location before her body was stuffed in the couple‘s own car and driven away.

Co-defendant Shu Man Poon, 44, is not on trial beside Li for reasons that cannot currently be reported. But jurors will still see him in person and get to know him in coming weeks, prosecutors predicted.

“This week, he provided the police with a statement and he will appear as a witness in this trial,” Bell said, explaining that he expects Poon to discuss the alleged murder plan “and critically, what he says Mr Li’s role was”.

Today marks the first time authorities have publicly discussed the alleged motivation for the killings.

Police inspect a house in Ellerslie, Auckland, where Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok was found stabbed to death in November 2023. His wife, Mei Han Chong (inset) was found dead in Greenhithe several days later. Photo / Corey Fleming

The defendants are alleged to have first directed their anger at the landlord, discussing plans to murder her over a five-month period after Li moved out of the North Shore home in June 2023. A dispute had arisen after Li asked if his mother could also stay there and the homeowner declined the request, jurors were told.

Messages between the two, in which they allegedly prepared for the crime, involve mentions of acquiring duct tape, a gun, night vision goggles and handcuffs.

In the early hours of November 2 that year, authorities say, Li and Poon stealthily arrived at his former landlord’s home and spray-painted the lens of her CCTV unit as part of a plan to murder her. But they got spooked by a passing car.

Detective Scott Beard and medical examiner Dr Kilak Kesha attend the scene in Greenhithe, Auckland, where Mei Han Chong's body was found in November 2023. Photo / Jason Dorday

Just hours earlier, however, Li had received Kwok’s address from the Ministry of Justice.

“Their murderous plan shifted from [the landlord] to Mr Kwok and then Mrs Kwok,” Bell said, explaining that the couple were killed in the early hours of November 5 after Li and Poon broke into their home instead.

The couple’s son, a surgeon from Hamilton, drove up to Auckland after his parents didn’t arrive for one of their frequent visits.

“He noticed his father lying on the floor, the smell of death,” Bell said.

Chong’s body was found dumped in the bush in Greenhithe several days after their deaths.

Li’s lawyers, Lorraine Smith and Christopher Wilkinson-Smith, will have an opportunity to give a brief opening statement at midday tomorrow, followed by the first witnesses, when the trial resumes before Justice David Johnstone and the jury.

Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.

