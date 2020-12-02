Desert Rd homicide: Accessory to murder Yanlong Piao loses appeal over 14-month prison sentence

Yanlong Piao was jailed for his part in the alleged murder of a man whose body was found in a shallow grave near the Desert Rd years after he was last seen alive. Photo / Sam Hurley

A man who admitted being an accessory to the murder of a friend whose body was found in a shallow grave covered in concrete near the Desert Rd has lost an appeal.

Yanlong Piao was sentenced to 14 months in prison by Justice Pheroze Jagose in July.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of being an accessory to murder after the fact over the disappearance and death of Bao Chang Wang, also known as Ricky.

Wang had been missing since 2017 and was believed to have moved overseas, abandoning his family.

With the help of Piao, police made the grisly discovery of human remains buried on the side of Rangipo Intake Rd, off the Desert Rd near Tongariro in March this year.

The body, which police said "had been in place for a period of time" was exhumed and a homicide inquiry codenamed Operation Quattro began.

Piao was the first person involved with the alleged murder to be sentenced.

At the Court of Appeal, Justice Kós, Justice Thomas and Justice Gendall considered Piao's legal challenge against his sentence.

On appeal, Piao's defence argued a "narrow" point about whether there should have been further reduction considering the totality of offending, the decision released today and given by Justice Gendall said.

Piao was already serving four years' imprisonment for various charges involving methamphetamine offending, with the 14-month-term added to this.

Defence lawyer Scott McColgan argued the total end sentence was "manifestly excessive".

"He submits when one stands back and considers what Mr Piao has done to assist in bringing the alleged murderers of Mr Wang to answer for his death, imposing a 14-month sentence for this offending is 'wholly out of proportion to the overall criminality in both sets of offending'," Justice Gendall said.

Police at the scene in the central North Island where human remains were found in March. Photo / Supplied

At Piao's sentencing, the High Court judge found he played an "active role in the callous disposal" of Wang's body, Justice Gendall said.

"He noted particularly that the destruction of evidence after the taking of another's life requires denunciation and deterrence."

As to personal mitigating factors, Justice Jagose had recognised the guilty plea came at the earliest opportunity.

"However, Mr Piao's expressions of remorse to the pre-sentence report writer were not sufficient to warrant recognition, given that these were somewhat late, being made three years since the offending," Justice Gendall said.

To the point of the appeal the High Court judge had "expressly confronted" the question of totality and ruled the overall sentence reflected the seriousness of the sentence.

The end sentence imposed was appropriate and not manifestly excessive, Justice Gendall said, dismissing the appeal.