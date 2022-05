Welcome Bay Sushi was closed after the incident. Photo / Getty

A customer smashed a window at a Welcome Bay sushi shop this morning.

Welcome Bay Sushi was closed after the incident and the owners were unavailable for comment.

A neighbouring Welcome Bay Rd shop owner told the Bay of Plenty Times the sushi shop's window was smashed after a confrontation between an employee and a customer.

"[The customer] got upset and took a chair to the shop window," he said.

He said the incident happened early in the morning on Wednesday.