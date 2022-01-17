Brian Tamaki was arrested for breaching his bail conditions on Monday morning, with supporters protesting outside the Mt. Eden correctional facility. Video / David Fisher / Brett Phibbs

Brian Tamaki was arrested for breaching his bail conditions on Monday morning, with supporters protesting outside the Mt. Eden correctional facility. Video / David Fisher / Brett Phibbs

Brian Tamaki has spent his first night in custody after being arrested at his home on Monday morning.

His wife Hannah Tamaki has revealed that the Destiny Church leader is "tired but fine" after his first night at Mt Eden Prison.

Tamaki has been remanded in custody for 10 days ahead of his court appearance on January 27, after his application for bail was refused yesterday.

Judge Evangelos Thomas said the only information which could be reported from Monday's bail hearing was the outcome.

READ MORE

• 'My dad's going to prison for what?': At home with Tamaki as he is arrested

• Tamaki to remain in custody for 10 days after bail application refused

• 'Waste of oxygen': Kiwi star slams Brian Tamaki after arrest

• Health officials to give Covid numbers as NZ plans for Omicron outbreak

Church co-founder Hannah Tamaki headed to the prison this morning for a rally in support of her husband.

She livestreamed her journey, telling the audience Monday had been a very challenging day but there had been no tears and the whānau was at peace about what had happened.

Supporters of Brian Tamaki outside the Mt Eden remand centre where he was taken by police after his arrest. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Tamakis have been outspoken about restrictions put in place to protect New Zealanders from Covid, such vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

Brian Tamaki has previously said neither he nor Hannah were vaccinated against Covid and has allegedly threatened to have mobile vaccination clinics blown up.

But Hannah Tamaki said on this morning's livestream that "this is not about anti-vaxx which people keep trying to tag us with - this is about freedom of speech and freedom to peacefully protest".

There had been a sit-in held outside the prison since Brian was taken there yesterday, with some people staying overnight, she said.

She said she would block anyone who made "silly" comments on her social media page but people were welcome to come and talk to her outside Mt Eden prison, where she would be for most of the day.

"Don't be gutless and say it here [on Facebook]...come up to me and say it to my face. I'd be more than happy for you to do that. Kei te pai? Good."

And she warned people at the rally today to make sure they followed social distancing rules and wore masks if they approached her, unless they had a legitimate mask exemption - out of concern she could be blamed for their actions.

A police cordon in response to supporters of Brian Tamaki outside the Mt Eden remand centre on Monday. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Tamakis were arrested and charged in November for failing to comply with a Covid-19 lockdown order, in relation to a large protest held at Auckland Domain which breached level 3 restrictions.

Hannah Tamaki has not yet appeared in relation to the charges but said on the livestream today that her charges were due to her being held responsible for other people's failure to wear masks and social distance.

In the livestream she showed off an official-looking pass on a lanyard which she said made her exempt from wearing a face covering - assuring the audience it was the real thing.

And she raised her sunglasses to show she had not been crying since her husband was taken away.

"We're all good, I'm all good, not feeling sorry for ourselves - lifting our heads up, being strong," she said. "Our trust and our belief [is] that all things work together for good for those who love God and are called according to his purpose."

She later wrote that today would be an "amazing day of Aroha & support. My huni is my hero", with a love-heart emoji.

And she posted pictures of herself and daughter Jamie Warren speaking to Tamaki this morning on the phone after his first night in custody.

"He sounds good. Tired but he's fine," she wrote.

Brian Tamaki was arrested at home on Monday morning and appeared at the Auckland District Court yesterday via audio-visual link.

Hannah Tamaki kisses husband Brian goodbye as he is taken away by police from their home on Monday. Photo / David Fisher

He did not make any response as the judge handed down his decision to refuse bail.

In a statement through his lawyers, Tamaki said he will "defend what is alleged when permitted on Thursday 27th January 2022".

"It is not accepted that he should have been remanded in custody and any longer period on remand will be challenged vigorously."