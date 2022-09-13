Tangapiri Teikamata claims the eleven lawyers he went through gave him bad legal advice. Photo / Emily Moorhouse

After going through eleven lawyers and four years in the court system a man charged with indecently assaulting a young woman during a massage is still claiming he's innocent.

Tangapiri Teikamata was today sentenced to two years and one month imprisonment in the Christchurch District Court on a charge of indecent assault in 2015.

Almost all details of the incident have been suppressed but the woman said in a victim impact statement that she became fearful of men after the assault.

"I used to see the good in people and was a very trusting person."

"Ever since the incident, I haven't felt like myself ... I don't feel comfortable with my own family or friends."

The 56-year-old initially denied the allegation when he was charged in 2018, but then pleaded guilty in March last year.

However, two months later he requested to vacate his guilty plea which Crown Prosecutor Courtney Martyn opposed.

Throughout the judicial process, Teikamata has been through eleven lawyers, claiming they all gave him bad legal advice.

This morning a warrant was put out for Teikamata's arrest when he didn't appear in court at 10am for sentencing.

Christchurch District Court Judge David Ruth said it was outrageous how Teikamata had "disrupted people's lives" and tried to "avoid his criminal responsibility" for the offending.

"I don't think it's a great surprise to anybody that he isn't here."

Roughly two hours later Teikamata was arrested by police and appeared before Judge Ruth at 4pm.

Martyn read out the victim impact statement on behalf of the victim, who appeared through an audio-visual link to watch Teikamata's sentencing.

The woman said after the indecent assault she became fearful of her own brother and father if they came up behind her without her noticing and had to quit jobs where she worked with men that reminded her of Teikamata.

She said what Teikamata did to her has imprinted on her and shown up everywhere in her life.

The woman said the whole process made her feel like a "punching bag" and she suffered from depression, PTSD and anxiety following the indecent assault.

Martyn said Teikamata had embarked on a "relentless pursuit" in order to escape criminal responsibility for his offending.

"The only appropriate sentence this court can deliver is one of imprisonment."

Elizabeth Bolger, acting as counsel assisting the court, said she had reached out to Teikamata multiple times, advising him to appear in court for sentencing this morning.

She said Teikamata was offered to see a duty lawyer but he declined this offer, to which he interrupted from the dock and denied the offer of seeing a duty lawyer.

Judge Ruth addressed Teikamata and said he had a concerning record of sexual predatory behaviour.

Judge Ruth said Teikamata had three prior convictions for indecently assaulting a woman in 1998 and was imprisoned for raping another woman in 2008. Teikamata was also imprisoned for indecently assaulting an 18-year-old woman in 2017.

"I regard you as a seriously concerning sexual predator."

Judge Ruth disapproved of Teikamata's attempts to identify as an independent or sovereign person by claiming he was no longer called Tangapiri Teikamata.

"I'm satisfied that whatever you want to call yourself you are one in the same person."