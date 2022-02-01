An Auckland man has denied killing a 10-month-old baby in Birkdale late last year and a three-week trial date has been set.
Name suppression for the 21-year-old continued this morning as he appeared at the High Court at Auckland via audio-video feed before Justice Sally Fitzgerald.
Baby Chance Kamanaka O Ke Akura Aipolani-Nielson died at Auckland's Starship Hospital on December 17, and the man was charged with murder the following week.
Police at the time said baby Chance's injuries were non-accidental.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Officers spoke with neighbours in Birkdale, a suburb on Auckland's North Shore, in the days after Chance's death.
Flowers and stuffed animals were left outside his home, with one hand-written note reading: "Fly high precious one xxx".
A not guilty plea was entered by the man's lawyer this morning. A three-week trial has been set down for June 2023.
The defendant was remanded in custody until a case review hearing in April.