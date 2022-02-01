Stuffed animals are left outside the home of Chance Aipolani-Nielson after the 10-month-old died in December. Photo / Dean Purcell

An Auckland man has denied killing a 10-month-old baby in Birkdale late last year and a three-week trial date has been set.

Name suppression for the 21-year-old continued this morning as he appeared at the High Court at Auckland via audio-video feed before Justice Sally Fitzgerald.

Baby Chance Kamanaka O Ke Akura Aipolani-Nielson died at Auckland's Starship Hospital on December 17, and the man was charged with murder the following week.

Police at the time said baby Chance's injuries were non-accidental.

The High Court at Auckland. Photo / Nick Reed

Officers spoke with neighbours in Birkdale, a suburb on Auckland's North Shore, in the days after Chance's death.

Flowers and stuffed animals were left outside his home, with one hand-written note reading: "Fly high precious one xxx".

A not guilty plea was entered by the man's lawyer this morning. A three-week trial has been set down for June 2023.

The defendant was remanded in custody until a case review hearing in April.