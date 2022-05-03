Stuffed animals were left outside the home of Chance Aipolani-Nielson after the 10-month-old died in December. Photo / Dean Purcell

Stuffed animals were left outside the home of Chance Aipolani-Nielson after the 10-month-old died in December. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Herald can for the first time identify the man charged with murder following the death of a 10-month-old baby on Auckland's North Shore last year.

Name suppression lapsed today for 21-year-old Boston Wilson, who was arrested two days before Christmas following the death of Chance Kamanaka O Ke Akura Aipolani-Nielson.

The baby died at Auckland's Starship Hospital on December 17. Police at the time said baby Chance's injuries were non-accidental.

Hand-written notes, flowers and soft toys were placed in a row outside the house where the baby was injured. Photo / Dean Purcell

Officers spoke to neighbours in Birkdale, a suburb on Auckland's North Shore, in the days after Chance's death.

Flowers and stuffed animals were left outside his home, with one hand-written note reading: "Fly high precious one xxx".

Wilson's lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf in February.

The defendant did not appear at the High Court at Auckland today as Justice Mathew Downs confirmed that interim name suppression had expired.

His lawyers asked the judge for Wilson's June 2023 trial, set down to last three weeks, to be postponed until October next year due to scheduling issues. The judge denied the request.