Karl Edgar Littlejohn. Photo / ODT

A Dunedin man who stomped on his neighbour’s head after drinking 48 bottles of beer says he does have a problem with alcohol.

Karl Edgar Littlejohn, 41, appeared in the Dunedin District Court last week after a series of burnouts ended with a grass verge on fire and a neighbour battered unconscious.

On December 4, last year, Littlejohn was attending a birthday celebration at his home.

All partygoers were heavily affected by alcohol.

At 1.30pm one of his friends performed a series of “birthday burnouts” before slipping into a grass verge, causing it and the vehicle to burst into flames.

Several members of the community informed emergency services and Littlejohn’s neighbour left his home to see what was happening.

Littlejohn became aggressive, telling the man “I know you are the one who called the council on me”.

He then threatened to kill the man and his family before punching the victim in the head multiple times, rendering him unconscious.

As he lay face down on the footpath, Littlejohn stomped on his head.

The victim suffered a large wound to his head along with multiple grazes and contusions.

Counsel Sarah Saunderson Warner admitted her client’s intoxication was not a mitigating factor but his many years of substance abuse should be looked at as “causative contribution” to the assault.

“He said that effectively he has a buildup of frustration and anger due to unresolved grief.

“He lost control in a significant way,” she said.

“You were having a good time and things have gone too far,” Judge David Robinson said.

“You say the victim took the first swing. I do not accept that ...

“You don’t accept you stomped on the victim.”

The judge said the defendant’s expressions of remorse were inconsistent with him minimising his role in the violent and unprovoked attack.

Littlejohn told a report writer he had consumed 48 bottles of beer leading up to the assault.

“You say that you don’t think you have a problem with alcohol ... You say that you don’t have a propensity for violence,” the judge said.

“There are regular appearances before the court on matters for violence.”

While condemning his actions, Judge Robinson also acknowledged “some positives” set out in a cultural report.

“What stands out is at the point where you were required to step up through your partner’s absence, you abstained from alcohol for an extended period of time and you were the sole caregiver of your son ... Life was going well.”

Littlejohn was convicted of wounding with intent to injure and sentenced to 27 months’ imprisonment.