St John took five people to hospital following a gunfight on Auckland's Sandringham Rd Extension in March. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Authorities have filed new charges against an Auckland man accused of participating in a car park shooting that resulted in the hospitalisation of six others.

The 20-year-old appeared via audio-visual feed today in Auckland District Court, where Judge Jim Large deemed not guilty pleas for six counts of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The defendant, who has been in custody for the past two months, had previously been charged with one count of the alleged offence. But the charges have now been separated to account for each individual person who was injured.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years' prison on each charge.

Police were called to a Sandringham Rd Extension car park in central Auckland around 10.30pm on March 11 after receiving reports of a gunfire near the Wesley Community Centre.

Five men were taken to hospital via ambulance, while another person showed up at hospital on his own accord. The injuries were not life-threatening, authorities said at the time.

Police dogs and a police Eagle helicopter were on scene in the immediate aftermath of the incident, an eyewitness told the Herald in March.

"Officers and detectives were canvassing the local park on Gifford Ave with torches, whilst an officer blocked the entrances," the witness said.

The following morning, broken bottles and shattered glass could be seen throughout the car park and roadway.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Grizzly, has resulted in one other arrest.

A 27-year-old Mt Roskill man was taken into custody on March 30 after a search of his home resulted in the discovery of a restricted AR-15 assault rifle, police said at the time. He was charged with breach of EM Bail conditions, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a prohibited magazine and possession of an ammunition clip.

Police are still appealing for the public's assistance in locating Paea Tokotaha (inset). Photo / Supplied

In addition, police last week named 25-year-old Paea Tokotaha as a person of interest in the case. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Authorities have asked that anyone who has information on Tokotaha's location call police on 105, quoting Operation Grizzly, or contact Crime Stopper anonymously on 0800 111 555.