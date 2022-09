Former Invercargill resident Darren Maheno, who had a large TikTok following, has been charged with attempted murder in California. Photo / TikTok

A prolific TikTok user from Invercargill who racked up millions of views on his humorous videos before vanishing from the social media platform has been arrested in the United States, charged with attempted murder.

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed to the Herald that Darren John Maheno, 45, has been in custody for the past two weeks.

Officers were called to an address in Woodland Hills, a northwestern suburb in the Los Angeles metro area, for an alleged domestic violence incident around 4.15am on September 6.

During an arraignment hearing two days later, Maheno pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, domestic violence and illegal threats.

He's remained incarcerated since his arrest, with his bail set at US$1.03m (NZ$1.75m).

Attempted murder carries a maximum punishment in California of life in prison with the possibility of parole if it is found to be willful, deliberate and premeditated. It is punishable by up to nine years' prison if not found to be wilful, deliberate or premeditated.

Maheno had more than 165,000 followers on TikTok and his videos had racked up 2.8 million likes before he deactivated his account last year.