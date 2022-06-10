Police at the scene at Māngere Bridge. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police at the scene at Māngere Bridge. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Armed police have blocked off part of Māngere Bridge tonight after reports of gunshots in the area.

Roads around Māngere Bridge Village were blocked by armed police.

A reporter on the scene said the Armed Offenders Squad have moved from their staging point - down Church Ave onto Woodward Rd.

One witness posted on Facebook: "About 12 police cars and officers with guns swarming all over Church Rd by Woodward Ave. All took off as I drove through, headed down towards the esplanade."

Another posted: "There is currently a huge presence of police in the bridge, visibly armed."

Favona gunshots

There are also reports of gunshots at Ashmore Place in Favona tonight.

Police confirmed they are attending an incident in Favona where a firearm was reportedly discharged. There have been no reports of injuries.

Police and a St Johns specialist response team are at the scene, with multiple vehicles parked up around the shopping centre. The police Eagle helicopter is in the area.

A neighbour of the house targeted in Favona told the Herald "innocent people could have been caught in the crossfire".

He said the shots could have hit his family and he is thinking of moving or leaving the country. "This is getting out of hand," he said.

Shot fired in Massey

A firearm has reportedly been discharged at a property at Doone Place in Massey, West Auckland.

Police attended the incident at 6pm.

After the shot was fired, a group of people left the scene in a vehicle.

There are no reports of injuries.

Police have conducted area inquiries, however, the vehicle has not been located. Inquiries are ongoing.

Meanwhile, police continue to make inquiries into reports of a person discharging a firearm from a vehicle near Bairds Rd, Ōtara.

Police at Doone Pl, Massey, following a firearms incident. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The incident was reported to police around 2.10pm.

There are no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.