Anthony Daryl Hoyle has gone on trial in the Whanganui District Court facing charges of sexually abusing a young boy and a cat. Photo / Bevan Conley

A teenage boy alleges he was sexually abused by a family friend and witnessed bestiality but suffered in silence until discovering his younger brother wanted to go and stay at the man's house.

The victim told his mother in 2017 that Anthony Daryl Hoyle had been touching his genitals since 2011 when he went to stay with him at his Ohingaiti home, just north of Hunterville on State Highway 1.

At the time the victim didn't want to make a formal complaint to police. Instead, he was motivated to keep his sibling safe but later made a statement in March 2020.

Hoyle appeared before Judge Bruce Northwood in the Whanganui District Court on Monday facing sexual abuse charges and one of bestiality.

He pleaded not guilty to two charges each of unlawful sexual connection, doing an indecent act with a boy and one each of sexual connection with a young person and indecency with an animal as his trial before a jury of six men and six women began.

Crown solicitor Michele Wilkinson-Smith told the jury the offending took place between June 2011 and June 2015 when the boy went to stay at Hoyle's rural home during weekends.

"It was a fun place for him to go."

However things took a sinister turn one day when Hoyle pulled down the boy's underwear while he was giving him a back massage and started touching him, she said.

"He didn't know what to do or what was happening."

Following two further alleged incidents, the boy started taking friends to Hoyle's house or refusing to go but when he became aware his younger brother wanted to go and stay he confided in his mother about the abuse in 2017.

No formal complaint was made to police until March 2020 but the investigation was delayed by Covid.

Hoyle was arrested and charged in February 2021.

Lawyer James Greenland told the jury the defence case was straightforward.

"Hoyle says the allegations are false. It never happened, it's that simple," Greenland said.

He said anyone could walk into a police station and make a complaint and reminded the jury it was their job as fact finders to listen to all of the evidence before stepping back and looking at whether it added up.

"Does it prove the allegations to the very high standard of beyond reasonable doubt."

The trial will continue on Tuesday but is expected to be concluded on Thursday.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact the Safe to Talk confidential crisis helpline on:

• Text 4334 and they will respond

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• Visit https://safetotalk.nz/contact-us/ for an online chat

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.