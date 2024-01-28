A woman walking her dog was dragged a cross a road by a passing motorist who tried to indecently assault her at a Napier park on Saturday night.

A woman walking her dog was dragged across a road by a passing motorist who tried to indecently assault her at a Napier park on Saturday night.

Police said a woman was approached by a man while walking her dog about 9.15pm on the York St, Tamatea, footpath, near the Westminster Avenue T-intersection and Anderson Park.

As she neared the intersection, the man is reported to have gotten out of a vehicle, pulled the woman across the road and attempted to indecently assault her in Anderson Park.

The man was about 1.75m tall and was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, with the hood up, police said. Anyone who saw the incident or has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police.

A report can be made to police through 105 quoting file number 240128/3120.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.