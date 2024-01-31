A terrified Papakura bakery owner is thinking about selling his business after three knife and machete robbers targeted his shop for the second time in three months.

The owner, who did not wished to be named, told the Herald that he and his wife are now scared to come to work.

“Especially when we come early in the morning and when we do the packing.”

CCTV footage showed three masked offenders pulling up in front of the shop in a white car and running into the bakery holding weapons, about 9am last Saturday.

A few minutes later, the trio ran out the door holding the cash till and a handful of sandwiches.

The bakery owner said the first offender came in and violently smashed his machete on the cabinet.

“I ran behind into the back of the store and the other guy charged at me,” he said.

“They saw me run further away for my safety and they threw a bottle of beer at me and it made a hole in one of the cabinets behind the counter.”

In CCTV footage shown from another angle, another car seemingly drove up and attempted to block the offenders’ car from leaving, however, the manoeuvre was unsuccessful.

The owner suspected the robbers may be the same people who targeted them in November.

This incident, combined with the robbery last year, has only strengthened his desire to sell the shop.

“We can’t stay here expecting they will come back. They [robbers] are not scared of people. They are not respectful.”

He said this isn’t only happening to him.

“It will happen to another family, another family and another family - it’s not good.

“When people talk about stricter laws for offenders, opponents worry about human rights. But when they do bad things, do they think about my human rights or not,” he said.

Papakura residents, meanwhile, have rallied around the store owners and plan to hold a community meeting to address neighbourhood concerns.

One resident successfully lobbied for victim support for the bakery owners after discovering on Facebook they had not received any.

“I went into the shop yesterday, told them I heard about what happened and gave them my name and phone number,” she said.

“I then went about asking how the community could help them. Someone said they had not received victim support.

“I called police, who said they should have. I then called back later to see the couple had successfully received victim support.”

Police have been approached for comment about the robbery by the Herald.