Crime concerns in Eskdale

Silt, debris and disaster - the Cyclone Gabrielle catastrophe now subject to meetings of residents in the area. Photo / Warren Buckland

A community meeting focussed on concerns relating to crime after Cyclone Gabrielle will be held at Eskdale School on Sunday.

The meeting, taking place at 3pm, will be a follow-up to the community meeting at Crab Farm Winery on February 28.

There’ll be a line-up of political representatives with organiser Louise Parsons saying Napier MP Stuart Nash, ACT’s Nicole McKee and National Party police issues spokesman Mark Mitchell have accepted invitations, Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise and Hastings District Council member Tanya Kerr deputising for Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst would also be in attendance,

But new Minister of Police Ginny Anderson, who replaced Nash in the role earlier this month and who was on Friday reported to have said it was not appropriate for her to attend due to the meeting’s political nature, had replied saying she was not available, said Parsons, who also said Police had indicated they would not be represented.