Four fire trucks were sent to the incident in Invergarry Rd. Photo / Bevan Conley

Firefighters were called out to a blaze at a house Taupō overnight.

“We arrived to find a fire in a bedroom in a house on Invergarry Rd in Hilltop,” said Josh Pennefather, Northern Fire Communications shift manager.

Firefighters were called at 11.27pm.

“We had four fire trucks in attendance. The fire has since been extinguished.”

He said the fire was being treated as suspicious.

“The fire investigator’s returning today.”

There were no reports of injuries.