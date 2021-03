Emergency services were called to the well-involved fire on Lyn Christie Place shortly before 5.30am on Tuesday. Photo / NZH

Firefighters are battling a fire at a house in the Christchurch suburb of Wainoni.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Lyn Christie Place shortly before 5.30am on Tuesday.

No one was inside and two appliances were still tackling the fire at 7.30am.

A fire investigator has been called to the scene.