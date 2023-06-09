Creativity flowing into Bay classrooms

The Designers In Schools Program can inspire children to become award winning desiagners. Ohoto / Kevin Bridle

There’s a whole lot of creativity going on in schools across Hawke’s Bay as children dream up and then create edible fashion.

The Designers in Schools Program (primary and intermediate) began in 2018 and places some of the region’s award-winning designers in the classroom to help guide children through the process of making a garment out of anything from “our enormous food chain”.

Keryn Whitney, Edible Fashion Awards School’s Program Co-ordinator and designer says she loves working with children.

“I love the unpredictable concepts they come up with,” Keryn said.

“They really are amazing and come up with ideas and notions that I don’t think about. We explore the ideas together, thinking about what could happen going forward.

School children on stage after completing the Designers In Schools Program in 2020. Photo / Kevin Bridle

“They are driven, in a safe environment and ready to explore. It’s no different from any other school project except that it’s a visual medium. It teaches skills that can be applied to other areas of their lives such as problem solving, and practical hands-on skills.”

General manager - Edible Fashion Awards Annabel Taylor says the program has a massive thread around sustainability.

“Engaging with children at this level around sustainability is really important to us and is part of the project from start to finish,” Annabel said.

“Usually they would get to take their creations all the way to the catwalk, however this year we have made the very hard decision to not hold The Edible Fashion Awards. A large part of the decision was driven by Cyclone Gabrielle. Many of our designers have other things on their minds right now. However, all schools participating in this year’s Designers in Schools Program will be given certificates and might like to hold their own prizegiving event.”

Keryn says the program is really flexible and they are happy to fit in around schools.

“We are there to help support teachers and students through the program fitting into their schedule. We encourage children to think about making their garments out of things they have a lot of — teabags, milk containers, and food packaging. I love working with children and am really passionate about the program.”

Tracy Anderson-Chaplow also loves the program. She was inspired by her daughters Vaya, 16, and Yana, 18, Chaplow.

“They both loved to dress up when they were little and go in shows. They got back into it at primary school and have just carried it through,” Tracy said.

“They would go online and get some ideas for their Edible Fashion garments and then just make them. I just purchased what they needed,” she laughed.

“One of the things I love the most about it is that it has helped one of my daughters so much with her self-confidence.

“They were both inspired by designers such as Katherine Bertram and Tessa Paaymans. It made them want to have a go and compete, and get up on stage.

“Last year Vaya and I went to Camberley School. It was amazing. The children were so inspiring. They loved the program and would sing while they worked.

“It’s awesome to see the enthusiasm and creativity. It’s a great thing to teach. We just give them ideas and they just go for it. It’s very rewarding.”

For more information go to schools@ediblefashionawards.co.nz

FOOTNOTE: Plans are already underway for the Edible Fashion Awards 2024.