Craters of the Moon Mountain Bike Park was severely damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Craters of the Moon Mountain Bike Park was severely damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Bike Taupō has received a large grant to speed up reconstruction at the Craters of the Moon Mountain Bike Park severely damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle.

The $135,000 grant from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) was issued through the latest round of the Tourism Infrastructure Fund, Bike Taupō said in a statement.

The popular mountain bike park was smashed during February’s storm and was inaccessible for a time.

Bike Taupō chairman Pete Masters said they were “humbled by the overwhelming and generous support” from the community, individuals, businesses and the Taupō District Council.

“Their support made it possible for us to successfully secure this funding from MBIE.

Bike Taupō has secured a $135,000 grant from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to help restore the Craters of the Moon Mountain Bike Park.

“It’s a testament to the strength of our community and the value we all place on our bike trails. Their combined contributions allowed Bike Taupō to meet the 50 per cent co-funding requirement, enabling us to access this essential funding from MBIE.”

While harvesting activities are ongoing in the mountain bike park, Bike Taupō has already begun the reconstruction of tracks in the area.

The funding would significantly speed up the entire rebuild process, allowing Bike Taupō to get the park back open as soon as possible, the statement said.

“The Craters of the Moon Mountain Bike Park rebuild is a substantial undertaking,” Masters said.

The grant will enable Bike Taupō to start restoring the damaged tracks and do essential maintenance.

“It’s not just about restoring the trails, it also involves playing catch-up on trail maintenance throughout the park.”

The park was expected to open to the public again by the end of October.

Taupō Mayor David Trewavas said Craters of the Moon was “an important biking destination for both locals and visitors, and it has been sorely missed”.

“We’re thrilled that Bike Taupō's received this boost to their rebuilding efforts.

“The Taupō district is such a popular area for mountain biking and Craters is an integral part of what attracts people to get out on their bikes and enjoy our local environment.”