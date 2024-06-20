he kiwifruit exporter just had a record harvest and is set to pay growers a better yield. Its outgoing CEO explains the seeds it’s now planting for future growth.

A crash blocked Maungatapu Bridge on State Highway 29A this morning.

Police were called to the crash, between the Maungatapu Rd on-ramp and Truman Lane about 6.20am.

The road was now clear.

Earlier, a police spokesperson said one car had rolled and both lanes of the bridge were blocked.

”Four people were injured – two with minor injuries and two with moderate injuries.

”Police are investigating the cause of the crash.”

A St John spokesman said several ambulance vehicles were sent to the scene.

A Tauranga City Council spokesman said traffic was queued in both directions and recommended people avoid the area.





- SunLive