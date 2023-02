Diversions are in place while emergency services attend to the scene. Photo / NZME

Part of the road is blocked and diversions are in place following a crash on Western Hills Drive this afternoon.

The two-vehicle collision was reported around 3.30pm, a police spokesperson said.

Two people have sustained serious injuries and a third has moderate injuries and would be transported to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit would be notified of the collision, the police spokesperson added.

No further detials were available.