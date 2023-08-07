Traffic disruption at Maungatapu Bridge on State Highway 29A. Photo / Alex Cairns

A crash on State Highway 29A and “various roadworks” have caused large traffic delays in the city today.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash at Maungatapu Bridge, near Truman Lane, around 9.40am, a spokeswoman said.

There were no serious injuries reported and the road was closed for a time.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said SH29A was now open to one lane with traffic management in place.

Delays were still expected in the area.

Earlier, a Bay of Plenty Times reporter was on SH29A and said “traffic is at a standstill.”

A Tauranga City Council spokesman said the crash was near the bridge.

The road was blocked in both directions, he said.

Meanwhile, Google Maps live traffic mapping is showing the entire roading system in the city was under strain and heavy traffic this morning.

It showed traffic was moving at the slowest pace along State Highway 2 between Sandhurst Drive right through to Blake Park in Mount Maunganui, as well as Golf Rd, Girven Rd, and a section of Oceanbeach Rd.

The map showed that most of SH29A was moderate to heavy from Baypark to Turret Rd.

A Tauranga City Council transport operation centre spokesperson said congestion this morning was caused by the “various roadworks that are happening around the city and the works on Totara St”.

Traffic gridlock on Maunganui Rd this morning. Photo / Alex Cairns

The council advised on social media last week that road reconstruction projects on Totara St could impact travel at different times over the next couple of weeks, and said it “might pay to avoid the area during these periods as delays are expected”.

The northbound lane on Totara St, heading to Mount Maunganui, between Astrolabe St and Hull Rd has been closed since 7pm on Friday until 6am tomorrow while the northbound lane was reconstructed.

The southbound lane will remain open during this time.

Work to upgrade the southbound lane in this section will begin this Friday, August 11 through to the following Wednesday, August 16, while the northbound lane stayed open, the council said.

Work will happen between 6pm and 6am, and traffic management and detours will be in place.



