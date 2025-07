A crash is blocking the right southbound lane just past the Kirkbride Rd off-ramp on SH20A. Photo / NZTA

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A crash is blocking the right southbound lane just past the Kirkbride Rd off-ramp on SH20A. Photo / NZTA

The main motorway heading into Auckland Airport is at near gridlock this morning after a crash blocked one lane.

The crash is blocking the right southbound lane just past the Kirkbride Rd off-ramp.

“Road users are advised to take extra care and expect delays along this route,” the New Zealand Transport Agency warned.

According to Google Maps, traffic is clogged between the airport and the 20A off-ramp from the Southwestern Motorway in Māngere.