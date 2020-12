Police and ambulance are responding to a crash on SH5. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle crash on the Napier-Taupō road State Highway 5.

A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred when a single vehicle hit a barrier on the side of the road.

It occurred north of Te Haroto near the Tarawera Cafe, she said.

There is no indication of injuries or road blockages yet and both police and ambulance are responding.

MORE TO COME