A crash is blocking two lanes of the Northwestern Motorway in Auckland.

A crash is blocking two lanes of the Northwestern Motorway in Auckland.

A crash on a busy motorway and a breakdown on another is causing rush-hour chaos for evening commuters in Auckland.

A car has broken down on the northbound side of the Auckland Harbour bridge, blocking one lane. Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency is advising this will cause delays until the car has been cleared.

Traffic is now backed up for over two kilometres, according to Google Maps.

SH1 - AUCKLAND HARBOUR BRIDGE, 5:30PM

A breakdown is blocking the fifth lane northbound on the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Pass with care and expect delays until cleared. ^MS pic.twitter.com/8PgMxdEmZX — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 4, 2023

A crash is blocking the two right-hand lanes on the eastbound side of the Northwestern Motorway. It is positioned between the Paitki Road and Rosebank Road exits.

Waka Kotahi is advising evening commuters to pass the scene with care and expect delays.