Police have closed a section of State Highway 1 in Marlborough after a serious crash between a car and a motorcyclist.

The crash happened about 6pm, between Wests and Ure Rds near Ward.

Police’s Serious Crash Unit has been notified and traffic management was in place.

A police spokesperson said the road would likely be closed “for some time” while police investigate.

Police told motorists to expect delays, and Waka Kotahi NZTA said people should try and find an alternative route.



