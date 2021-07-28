Crash involving school bus, truck and cars on State Highway 29A, Tauranga

One person was accessed by St John for minor injuries. Photo / George Novak

One person was accessed by St John for minor injuries. Photo / George Novak

A school bus has been involved in a collision with a truck and "multiple" cars on State Highway 29A in Tauranga.

The Tauranga Bypass was temporarily closed this morning as emergency services worked to clear the area.

A St John spokesman said one person was assessed and treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The incident occurred between the Poike Rd and Oropi Rd roundabouts, according to Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the crash reportedly involved a school bus and truck.

Emergency services and a tow truck at the scene of the crash. Photo / George Novak

Fire crews, who were assisting other emergency services, arrived on scene at 8.23am.

A woman who drove past the crash shortly after it happened said it appeared to be a school bus in the multi-vehicle crash.

Traffic building up on State Highway 29A. Photo / George Novak

She said people were out of cars but the driver and students were still on the bus when she drove past.

She said it appeared to be a nose to tail and the bus appeared to have damage front and back.

The school bus was not a Bay of Plenty Regional Council one but a Ministry of Education bus, a spokeswoman said.

The ministry was approached for comment.

A police spokeswoman said officers arrived on the scene around 7.50am.

As of 9.30am, the crash had been cleared and delays on SH29A had eased, according to NZTA.