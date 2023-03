Photo / NZME

Emergency services are at a crash involving a bus south of Rotorua.

A police spokesman said police were called to the crash involving a bus and another vehicle at the intersection of State Highway 38 and SH5 about 8.20am.

There are no reports of injuries, he said.

Fire and ambulance services have been alerted.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were on the scene.

More to come.