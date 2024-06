Police have been called to a crash in Greerton.

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a bus and a car in Greerton.

A police spokesman said police were called to the intersection of Chadwick and Oropi Rds about 2.37pm.

There are no reports of injuries, the police spokesman said.

Ambulance and fire services have also been called.