The crash happened on Foxton Beach. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to reports of a crash involving a beach buggy at Foxton Beach.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they got the call at 10.15am.

Police have also been dispatched. A spokesperson said there are reports the crash involves a beach buggy.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said one person is being treated for moderate injuries.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden said he was aware of a single-vehicle crash on the beach.