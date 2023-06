A crash has shut down the two right lanes of SH1 on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A crash on Auckland’s Northern Motorway is causing a traffic backlog this afternoon.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transort Agency posted to social media explaining the crash is blocking the two right southbound lanes between Tristram Ave and Northcote Rd on State Highway 1.

According to Google Maps, traffic is backed up for nearly 4km and it is taking commuters 21 minutes to complete the stretch of road.

Traffic is backed up for nearly 4km. Image / Google

Pictures posted by Waka Kotahi show police and Fire and Emergency attending the scene of the crash.