Police were called to the scene around 6am. Photo / 123rf

A person has been critically injured in a crash which occurred northwest of Rotorua, police say.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash, which has blocked the intersection of State Highway 5 and Harwoods Rd (SH28) at Tapapa, at about 6.05am.

“One person is reported to have critical injuries, while another is in a moderate condition,” a police statement said.

Diversions are being put in place and the Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.

Motorists should expect delays.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one helicopter, one rapid-response vehicle, two first-response vehicles and an ambulance were on the scene.

Fatal crash on Tapapa

One person has died following last night’s crash on Somerville Rd, near Okoroire Rd in Tapapa.

The crash was reported at about 6.50pm.

Despite the efforts of those first at the scene, the sole occupant was unable to be revived, police said in a statement this morning.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.



































