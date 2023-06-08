Two people have been injured in a car crash on State Highway 3, near Whanganui.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of a single-vehicle collision on the highway at Kaitoke at 12.31pm on Thursday.

It appeared two people had been injured in the crash.

Traffic management was on its way to the site.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said the crash near the intersection with Concord Line had blocked the road.

Motorists should expect delays and follow the directions of emergency service personnel.

SH3 KAITOKE, MANAWATŪ-WHANGANUI - CRASH - 12:55PM

Due to a crash, SH3 is BLOCKED near Kaitoke at this time. Please follow directions from emergency services on-site and expect delays. ^CS pic.twitter.com/Dn54HOq6rV — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) June 8, 2023

More to come.