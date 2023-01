Wet weather moves on so is summer finally on the way? Kiwi-made booster edges closer to human trials and just how much more manufacturers are paying for in-demand carbon dioxide in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Motorists have been advised to expect delays on the motorway heading to Auckland Airport after a crash has blocked one lane.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued an alert this morning warning of traffic on the southwestern motorway following a crash at 6.35am.

“A crash is blocking the right southbound lane on State Highway 20 after the exit to SH20A (to Airport), between Walmsley Rd and Massey Rd,” it said.

“Expect delays until cleared.”

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - 6:35AM

A crash is blocking the right southbound lane on #SH20 after the exit to SH20A (to Airport), between Walmsley Rd and Massey Rd. Expect delays until cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/CtZLiREhEp — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 15, 2023

